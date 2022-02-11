is all set to make her OTT debut with Lock Upp which is produced by . It is said to be the biggest reality show. In Lock Upp, a few contestants will be locked up in jail and they have to follow the rules set by Kangana. Yesterday, a poster of the reality show was unveiled and today, the makers have released the teaser. Well, just like Kangana, the teaser is also very controversial, and it clear shows that the actress is taking a dig at many Bollywood celebs. Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Shahid Kapoor – Kapil Sharma made these 6 celebs wait for hours

Kangana shared the teaser with her fans and wrote, "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji Trailer out on 16th Feb." We all know that Salman is the host of Bigg Boss, and fans fondly call him bhai. So, netizens are wondering whether in her caption she is taking a dig at .

In the video, Kangana says, "Iss duniya mein 2 type ke log hai, ek jo mujhe pasand karte hai aur dusre woh B-grade strugglers jo meri burai karke news mein rehte hai. Aise haters jinhone meri awaaz ko dabane ke liye FIRs kiye, nepotism ka formula lagaya, meri life ko ek 27*4 reality show banakar rakh diya. ab meri baari hai aur main laa rahi hu the baap of biggest reality shows; 'My Jail My Rules'. Aur meri qaid mein honge 16 controversial celebrities, jinke saath wahi hoga jo main chahati hoon." In the end of the video, she says "Yaha papa ke paiso se bhi bail nahi milegi."

A fan of Kangana commented on the teaser, “Promo mai bhi celebs ki baja di I love this about her.” Another fan wrote, “Looking forward.” One more fan commented, “Amazing.”

Lock Upp will start streaming on MX Player and ALT Balaji from 27th Feb 2022.