Entrepreneur and social activist Tehseen Poonawalla was a part of 's reality show Lock Upp. He made a SHOCKING revelation that left many stumped. He spoke about how a Top Industralist of India wanted him to sleep with his wife. It was supposedly the Industrialist's wish to see his wife with someone else. This revelation made Tehseen Poonawalla go viral. Now in a recent episode, he has called out his revelation to be a 'reality show gig.'

The contestant of the reality show stated that his big secret "was misconstrued and the headlines appeared as if he made a direct confession of a recent incident." Further, Tehseen mentioned, "the secret is age-old and holds no relevance in today's day. It was 20 years back and it was only a reality show gig for me! I sportingly revealed a secret because it was a fun part of the format of the reality show, and in the end it's a game." He stated that his friendship with Saisha Singh was much bigger than the small revelation that he made.

Talking about his revelation, Tehseen had said, "Bharat ke ek top industrialist ne mujhe ek offer di thi ki mein unki patni ke saath soun. Aur uske liye unhone mera pura nightclub weekend ke liye book kiya tha..Saturday and Sunday night ke liye. Aur unki shart yeh thi ki jab mein unke patni ke saath sounga woh usse dekhna chahte hain. (India's topmost industrialist offered me to sleep with his wife. For that, he booked my entire nightclub for Saturday and Sunday. His condition was that he wanted to see me sleeping with his wife)." Sadly, Tehseen is out of the show.