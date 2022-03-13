Lock Upp: Tehseen Poonawalla tells Kangana Ranaut that he fulfilled the sexual fantasy of one of India's top industrialists by sleeping with his wife

In Lock Upp, contestants were told to reveal some shocking secrets. Top political analyst and commentator Tehseen Poonawalla said that he had slept with the wife of one of India's top industrialists. It seems the gentleman whose name was obviously not mentioned wanted to see his wife making out with someone else. It seems he booked Tehseen Poonawalla's entire nightclub for a whole weekend. The industrialist told him that he wanted to see his wife make out with him in front of his eyes. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood's silence on The Kashmir Files, Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4's latest updates and more

Further on, Tehseen Poonawalla said it was not a threesome. He said that he had laid down a condition in front of the industrialist that he would not touch or intervene them when they were at it. He would only watch it from a distance. He told Kangana Ranaut that the industrialist had a certain fantasy that his wife and Tehseen played out for him. He said that he did not mind sharing the encounter as he felt there was nothing wrong in it. He told Kangana Ranaut, "He wanted me to treat his wife like my property and he wanted to watch and enjoy the experience. I didn't care about it." Also Read - Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood's 'pin drop SILENCE' over The Kashmir Files

Tehseen Poonawalla said he told his wife Monicka Vadera when he started dating her about the incident. He said the alleged kinky encounter happened when he was single. Tehseen Poonawalla also said that he did not regret it one bit. Tehseen Poonawalla comes from a leading business family of Pune. He has been a student of journalism. Kangana Ranaut also asked him if he had enjoyed the alleged encounter. Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The contestants on the show are Saisha Shinde, Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Poonam Pandey and others. Also Read - Radhe Shyam star Prabhas shares interesting deets about astrologer predicting Kangana Ranaut's future