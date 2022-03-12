Lock Upp is getting great views from the online audience. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla is one name that has impressed many. He has been honest and witty on the show. Tehseen Poonawalla had come as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 but people are impressed by his stint on Lock Upp. On the occasion of Women's Day, he made a great speech on how acid attack victims deserve a life of dignity. He called them survivors. Tehseen Poonawalla is a political analyst who is keen to have a career in the field of entertainment. He said that he is open to all kinds of exciting opportunities. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's parents planning to get them engaged? Here's what we know

Fans are liking him on the show. In fact, quite a few news anchors and celebs are supporting him on Lock Upp. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen marriage in trouble, Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood trolled for tweets on spilt , Nakuul Mehta defends low TRP of Bade Acche Lagta Hain 2 and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

Sir aab jis lahje se baat karte ho hum sabko bhut acha lagta h #TehseenPoonawalla @MXPlayer @altbalaji @tehseenp — Reet Arora (@ReetAro8) March 12, 2022

When he talks, silence prevails!

He plays with the power of words...

Pls vote for @tehseenp

SMS: LockUpp Tehseen to 56161

& Save by clicking on the VOTE link on @altbalaji & @MXPlayer #TehseenPoonawalla #LockUpp #VoteForTehseen https://t.co/R1NgXqUPdW — MAANVI YADAV (@Maanvi_Yadav) March 11, 2022

Lockupp contestant @tehseenp #TehseenPoonawalla has been nominated. Do watch and if you love him vote to have him on the show! @altbalaji @MXPlayer — Chaiti Narula (@Chaiti) March 11, 2022

Undoubtedly he is the best player

Nothing can be better than this one seriously guys #VoteForTehseen #Tehseenpoonawalla @tehseenp https://t.co/sd42LFJMvp — प्रियंका शर्मा (@Priyankalubb) March 10, 2022

Tehseen Poonawalla has emerged as the 3rd most liked personality of LockUpp as per @tellychakkar That is a huge jump since his BB13 short stay. He appears to have learned his lesson and now is playing good Pretty sure he will take off at a higher position in 2 more wks — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) March 11, 2022

In a bunch of irritating contestants Tehseen Poonawalla and Nisha Rawal come up on top. Finalist material. @tehseenp @AltBalaji @MXPlayer pic.twitter.com/wBouDDcWV0 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 11, 2022

He will easily be in the top five contestants on the show. Tehseen Poonawalla deserves a vote @AltBalaji @MXPlayer @tehseenp pic.twitter.com/G6agozmq6p — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) March 11, 2022

Nisha Rawal is also getting a good response from the audience. Some of the others have been labelled as too irritating. Lock Upp will soon see some wild card contestants. The show is doing really well. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Anjali Arora says Karanvir Bohra wanted a fake love angle in Lock Upp, Bridgerton Season 2 trailer out and more