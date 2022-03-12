Lock Upp is getting great views from the online audience. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla is one name that has impressed many. He has been honest and witty on the show. Tehseen Poonawalla had come as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 but people are impressed by his stint on Lock Upp. On the occasion of Women's Day, he made a great speech on how acid attack victims deserve a life of dignity. He called them survivors. Tehseen Poonawalla is a political analyst who is keen to have a career in the field of entertainment. He said that he is open to all kinds of exciting opportunities. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's parents planning to get them engaged? Here's what we know
Fans are liking him on the show. In fact, quite a few news anchors and celebs are supporting him on Lock Upp. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen marriage in trouble, Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood trolled for tweets on spilt , Nakuul Mehta defends low TRP of Bade Acche Lagta Hain 2 and more: TV News Weekly Rewind
Nisha Rawal is also getting a good response from the audience. Some of the others have been labelled as too irritating. Lock Upp will soon see some wild card contestants. The show is doing really well. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Anjali Arora says Karanvir Bohra wanted a fake love angle in Lock Upp, Bridgerton Season 2 trailer out and more
