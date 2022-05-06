Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra fans on cloud 9 to see them together; 'BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUP' trends with full power [VIEW TWEETS]

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have once again collaborated for a reality show - Lock Upp. He is the jailor while she recently entered as the warden of the show. Here's how TejRan fans reacted to it.