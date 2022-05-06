Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra fans on cloud 9 to see them together; 'BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUP' trends with full power [VIEW TWEETS]
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have once again collaborated for a reality show - Lock Upp. He is the jailor while she recently entered as the warden of the show. Here's how TejRan fans reacted to it.
After Bigg Boss 13, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have come together again for Lock Upp. While the actor is the jailor of the show, the Naagin 6 actress has now become the warden. In yesterday's episode, Tejasswi and Karan shared some sweet moments inside Lock Upp and now TejRan fans are unable to keep calm. They are going all gaga over how gorgeous they looked together and are trending 'Badass TejRan in Lock Upp' on Twitter. It has become one of the top trends with fans sharing videos and pictures. Check out a few tweets below:
Also Read - Johnny Depp, Amber Heard take nasty jibes at each other's conduct in court in their statements on the on-going trail
Indeed, Karan and Tejasswi are turning out to be the power couple of the television industry.
Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'Boycott surrogacy track' SaiRat fans express concern over Sai and Virat's happiness; don't want Pakhi's interference anymore
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1