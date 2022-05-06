Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, will soon be joining Bigg Boss co-contestant and real-life boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who's the jailor, in Lock Upp as the special 'Queen Warden', with a special 'Queen Card' power also bestowed upon her, which she can use at any time as she deems fit during her stint on the reality show. The announcement was recently made by ALT Balaji in their new promo of the upcoming episode of 's Lock Upp, where Karan Kundrra introduces Tejasswi Prakash to the remaining inmates of the show, which is hosted by Bollywood star . Also Read - Nima Denzongpa, Chhoti Sardarni and more - 5 TV shows that will go off air in the next few months

Taking to its official Twitter and Instagram handles, ALT Balaji shared the new Lock Upp promo and captioned the video: "This Jailer-Warden chemistry is a must watch! Watch the #LockUpp badass finale tomorrow!@EktaaRKapoor #KanganaRanaut @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi @munawar0018 #ShivamSharma #PayalRohatgi #AnjaliArora #SaishaShinde #AzmaFallah @princenarula88 @MXPlayer @zakzulfi ," on Twitter, while on Instagram, it was captioned: "Verified Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden Don't miss the action tomorrow, jab #LockUpp mein enter karungi main Stay tuned to the live tomorrow evening and Friday episode at 10:30 Pm, #Tejran fam! #LockUpp streaming on @altbalaji and @mxplayer. @ektarkapoor @kanganaranaut @kkundrra ."

So, how much is Tejasswi Prakash is being paid how her short stint on Lock Upp? Well, word is that the actress is pocketing a whopping sum of ₹2-3 lakh per episode, as much as boyfriend Karan Kundrra is making, and it seems she's down for 2-3 episodes. Will she also make an appearance in the grand finale? That remains to be seen.