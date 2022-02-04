Lock Upp: Third contestant of Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor OTT reality show to bring in a SPIRITUAL dose? [EXCLUSIVE]

After breaking the news that Poonam Pandey is the likely first contestant of Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp, we have now exclusively come to know the third name who'll be joining the OTT reality show after Poonam and Rohman Shawl