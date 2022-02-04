Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are coming together for a never before seen reality show on an Indian OTT platform titled Lock Upp. The Czarina of Indian television announced today, 3rd February, amidst the presence of a huge media contingent at the prestigious JW Marriot Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, that her reality show will be a never before seen concept, unlike anything seen before not only on Indian television or the OTT platform but also in the West. Ekta Kapoor further revealed that the show is completely homebred and the concept was brought to her by two young, local boys. Also Read - Siddharth Nigam shares a picture with Kangana Ranaut; after Avneet Kaur is he doing a project with the Bollywood diva?

Coming to the identity of the contestants, a well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that spiritual leader, bestselling author and founder of the Black Lotus App Om Swami will be leaving his ashram in the Himalayan foothills for some time to take up residence on and show. We had earlier exclusively broken to you the news that Poonam Pandey is supposedly going to be first contestant of Lock Upp as the makers are on the hunt for people who have no qualms in getting bolder than bold and pushing the envelope beyond limit. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to bid adieu to TV? Bigg Boss 15 finalist signs a movie with a BIG production house

According to our source, Poonam Pandey fit the bill to the T for the OTT reality show as she already has an uber-sexy image and word is that she may be willing to expose even more than usual for the sake of the format. Well, the same source reveals that to offset the sex appeal, boldness and controversies most of the contestants will be brining to the reality show, both Ekta and Kangana apparently felt that a calmer mind, more soothing presence was needed, especially one deeply rooted in Indian spirituality, and it seems they couldn't think of a better option than Om Swami. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reality show Lock Upp: Post split with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl to be seen on Ekta Kapoor's OTT show

Lock Upp will involve sixteen celebrity contestants, all of whom will be locked up in jail cells, and though it's a captive format, the makers promise it's unlike anything ever seen on Indian television or streaming services as they're confident that a reality show of this nature hasn't been showcased before (probably taking a dig at Bigg Boss). Lock Upp will premiere simultaneously on MX Player and ALT Balaji by the end of February.