The first episode of 's show Lock Upp produced by went live yesterday on MX Player and AltBalaji. The host of the show announced the final contestants of the show. Stars like , Tehseen Poonawalla, , Poonam Pandey and others are a part of it. As the show premiered, netizens gave out their reaction on social media and called Lock Upp 'dope'. Many stated that the show appears to be pretty interesting. A lot of netizens also compared it with 's Bigg Boss and stated that it fails to live up to the expectations. Over all, Lock Upp received a thumbs up from the audience on its premiere day. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and other 4 Bollywood superstars who could not control their emotions and cried in public [VIEW PICS]

@ektarkapoor u should have brought this show in television..its looking dope #LockUpp — Stuti (@insanelycalmed) February 27, 2022

No one can handle contestants and show the way #SalmanKhan handles it#KanganaRanaut is good but Salman's aura is something else#BiggBoss #LockUpp — Bollywood Fever (@bollywoodfever3) February 28, 2022

Biggboss ka sasta version dekhna ho toh please watch #LockUpp ?? it'll disappoint you to an extent that u will start loving BB career revive aur boosting ho rhi h bus#TejRan? — ????? ? (#ℎ???????) (@ahana_deb9) February 27, 2022

Mark my words - #LockUpp season 1 will be super successful and will overtake #BiggBoss in terms of popularity. All #BiggBoss15 fans would agree that BB is getting boring and repetitive. #LockUpp is breath of fresh air and the contestants are just too good. #KanganaKaLockUpp — Deepansh Duggal (@Deepansh75) February 27, 2022

Kangana is better host than

Many other reality shows

It can be seen

She is Litrally killingg

It

I would say replace her with Salman khan ?

In #BiggBoss#LockUpp#KanganaKaLockUpp — ?I Don't give a Puckk (@KanganatheQueen) February 27, 2022

So what is your reaction to LockUpp? Is Kangana Ranaut a good host? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife and let us know. Also Read - Salman Khan and his tryst with trolls: From Jumme Ki Raat fail to wearing ulta mask – 5 times the Dabangg actor became a laughing stock