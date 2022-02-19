’s reality show Lock Upp is undoubtedly one of the most awaited shows on OTT. The show is backed by and it will be streamed on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Everyone is keen to know which celebs will be a part of the show as contestants. Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna has not been a part of any reality show yet, apart from her appearance in the fake Bigg Boss house in Bigg Boss 15. So, will she be a part of Lock Upp? Well, the actress recently spoke about it. Also Read - Lock Upp: New promo of Kangana Ranaut's reality show out; netizens guess third contestant as Poonam Pandey by her voice

While talking to the media about Lock Upp and Kangana hosting it, Surbhi said, “I am extremely fond of Kangana. I love her guts and so, if I get a chance I will watch it (Lock Upp). Of course, it’s made by Ekta (Kapoor), it’s on ALT Balaji, and above all Kangana; this is an epic combination. I feel it’s going to be outstanding.” Also Read - Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin alleged breakup, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's coffee date, Naagin 6 promo and more: TV News Weekly

When she was asked if she was offered Lock Upp and if she would like to do it, the actress said, “No! I don’t think so. I am not made for such things.” She further joked, “If my true self comes out no one will like me.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s Liger digital rights sold at a staggering price, Vikas Gupta-Priyank Sharma in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and more

Well, it is not yet officially revealed which celebs will be a part of Lock Upp. But, there have been reports of many celebs being a part of it. BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that Poonam Pandey will be one of the contestants in the house.

Today, the makers have released a new promo of the show, but they haven’t revealed which contestant it is. However, netizens are guessing that it’s Poonam Panday because of the voice of the actress in the promo. Check out the promo below…