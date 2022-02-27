BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that Poonam Pandey will be one of the contestants in ’s reality show Lock Upp. A few days ago, the makers finally announced Poonam’s name. The actress on her Instagram shared her promo, and wrote, “Hot ke chakkar mein ho gayi main locked up! #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.” BollywoodLife recently interacted with the Nasha actress and spoke to her about the show and a lot more. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif in awe of Anshula Kapoor's body transformation; Salman Khan's dance step with Pooja Hegde cringes fans and more

Poonam got married to Sam Bombay in 2020, but after a few days, she accused him of domestic violence and later solved things with him. However, last year, she filed another complaint against him for assault.

Recently, while talking to us, when we asked her about her marital status, the actress said, "I am single." In many reality shows, we have seen that while staying together in the house, contestants fall in love with each other. So, when we asked Poonam if she would like to have romance on the show, the actress laughed and said, "No, I don't even want to think on those lines at all. I am so done with it."

In the trailer of the show, Kangana says, “Inn celebrities mein se kuch aise bhi hai jinhe khulke jeene ki aadat hai, isliye ab kapde utrange toh sabke saamne.” So, when we asked Poonam if she thinks Kangana’s statement was for her, she said, “I don’t know. But, the fact that she has said something like this I think that is amazing, and I think that should happen.” When probed if the audience can expect what Kangana has said in the trailer, Poonam told us, “I am going inside the Lock Upp house and entertainment is something I was born with, in the Bollywood industry; it goes hand-in-hand. I don’t have to forcefully do something. Apart from that what you can expect from me is the real Poonam Pandey.”

Lock Upp was supposed to premiere today, but it has been postponed due to a legal tussle.