Lock Upp: Will Tehseen Poonawalla re-enter Kangana Ranaut's show as a wild card? [Exclusive]

Lock Upp is making a lot of news in the online space. The show hosted by Kangana Ranaut has been voted as better than Bigg Boss 15 by many fans. There is buzz about new people entering the show. The last eliminated contestant was Tehseen Poonawalla. The political analyst did well on the show. In fact, many neutral viewers liked Tehseen Poonawalla immensely on the reality show. He was not expected to be out from the show. Many are speculating that he had come in only for a period of two weeks as per the contract. Will the makers bring him back after seeing his good performance on the show?

A source told us, "Tehseen Poonawalla's elimination came as a huge surprise. He has got a good number of votes. Tehseen Poonawalla's eviction has made fans wonder if eliminations could be pre-decided. Many are speculating if there is a twist. In fact, there are chances that he might come back on the show as a wild card contestant. Varun Sood is also in talks for the show. As of now, chances of Varun coming are around 80 per cent. The creative team is planning many surprises to keep the audience glued in."

On the show, Tehseen Poonawalla said that he slept with the wife of a top industrialist. He said that the man in question booked his entire nightclub for the weekend. It seems he just wanted to see his wife make out with some other man in front of his eyes. Tehseen Poonawalla said he agreed on a couple of conditions that he could not intervene and not touch them. Tehseen Poonawalla said everything was consensual and the man's wife and he were on the same page. He also said that he did not regret it a bit. He also told Kangana Ranaut that he told this to his wife when they began dating .