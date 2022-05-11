Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui RESPONDS to Sunil Pal 'vulgar comedy' comment; says, 'Aukat bana lenge'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui who won Lock Upp recently had a social media chat with his fans and spoke on various topic. He also spoke about Sunil Pal's comments on him. Sunil had called Munawar's comedy 'vulgar'.