Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui RESPONDS to Sunil Pal 'vulgar comedy' comment; says, 'Aukat bana lenge'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is among the most discussed stars currently as he emerged as the winner of Lock Upp. The show hosted by Kangana Ranaut had Munawar and Payal Rohatgi in the finale, and he lifted the trophy. Post his exit from the show, Munawar Faruqui conducted a social media live session to interact with fans. He spoke at length about various topics including comedian Sunil Pal's comments on him. In the beginning of Lock Upp, Sunil Pal had graced the show and called Munawar Faruqui's comedy 'vulgar'. Over this, the winner shared his thoughts.

Munawar Faruqui mentioned that he respects Sunil Pal, however, he has no clue why he was so angry at him. Munawar said, "I respect and love comedy as much as you do. Please don't say that comedy is in danger because of me. You have a right to your opinion. We all can save comedy together. Your way is different, mine is different. When you came on stage, you must have felt I was disrespecting but I was not. Even if you think I did, I didn't mean it. You said 'aukaat (worth)' nahi hai meri, aukaat bana lenge."

When Sunil Pal had made his presence felt at the premiere of Lock Upp, he had also spoken about terrorists. Retorting to Munawar's argument, Sunil Pal had said, "Waise toh aatankwadi ko bhi nahi lagta hai ki main galat nahi kar raha hoon. Uske bhi apne followers hote hain (terrorists also think they aren't doing anything wrong and also have followers)," Sunil said. Munawar replied, "Ye haar argument mein aatankwadi kahan se aa jata hai beech mein? Comedy ki baat chal rahi hai aatankwadi aa gaya. (Where did a terrorist come from in this conversation? We are talking about comedy and you are dragging in terrorists)."