Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has taken home the trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh. He got a rousing welcome at his home in Dongri, Mumbai. The young man was greeted by his fans and well-wishers. He even made a round of the area in a swanky BMW car. Later, Munawar Faruqui posted a picture with his girlfriend. In the pic, we can see him hugging her. The song used is Bubby Bubby Tera. The girl is a model and social media influencer Nazila Sitashi. We must say that she looks absolutely stunning. Munawar looks totally in love with the beauty.

Well, Munawar Faruqui revealed on the show that he has been living separately from his wife since 1.5 years. He said that they were married for five years but issues cropped up between them. Munawar Faruqui said that he did the show Lock Upp for his son who is a toddler. had advised him to come clean on the matter. On the other hand, Anjali Arora has reaffirmed that #MunJali is only a friendship bond. This is how people reacted to his girlfriend news...

Fans are happy that Munawar Faruqui finally introduced everyone to his Bubby. They can see that his glow is different. Let us see what moniker do they get after TejRan. Munawar Faruqui is the winner of the first season of Lock Upp produced by . While Kangana Ranaut hosted it, was the jailor.