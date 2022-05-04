Lock Upp winner: Prince Narula becomes the second finalist; Pratik Sehajpal brings the good news [WATCH VIDEO]

Lock Upp is inching close to its finale. Only a few contestants are left in 's show. And now, here we know all about the second finalist. Bigg Boss 15 star Pratik Sehajpal entered the jail and brought in the good news. He revealed that Prince Narula is the second finalist of Lock Upp with the first one being Shivam Sharma. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant brought in a letter from and shared that Prince has made it to the top. He also gave an evil eye pendant to Shivam from Ekta Kapoor. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee shares an impromptu mommy dance reel; fans gush over her beauty and weight loss – watch video

Pratik Sehajpal made sure to have a good time with the contestants of the show as he got them to play games. He got Munawar Faruqui and others to do push-ups and more. Check out the video below: Also Read - Ditto! Erica Fernandes and Kangana Ranaut don the same sharara on Eid with a small twist; who wore it better? Vote Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

With Prince being at the top, will he be able to win the show? Given the track record of his reality TV show wins, we won't be surprised if he does. He ha won MTV Roadies 12 (2015), MTV Splitsvilla 8 (2015), Bigg Boss 9 (2015–2016) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019). So we really won't be shocked if he lifts up the trophy of Lock Upp and continues with his winning streak of reality shows. Also Read - Doctor Strange 2 box office prediction: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer to rake in above $200 million in US over 1st weekend; will collect THIS much worldwide

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui too is coming across as a strong contestant of Lock Upp who has the potential to win the show. He has massive fan following on social media and there are many who are rooting for him to win the show that has Karan Kundrra as the jailor. Who do you think will win the first season of Lock Upp? Only time will tell.