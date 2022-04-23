Lock Upp: Yuvika Chaudhary DEFENDS husband Prince Narula as Karanvir Bohra calls him 'gossip chachi'; says, 'It smacks of insecurity'

Prince Narula is the latest contestant of the show Lock Upp. His wife Yuvika Chaudhary has now come out in his support and spoken against the comments made by Karanvir Bohra.