Prince Narula is the latest one to have entered Lock Upp. The show hosted by already has contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, and others. With the addition of Prince Narula, the show has just got interesting. Meanwhile, got eliminated from the show. He became the latest contestant to have received less number of votes. But this is not for the first time that Karanvir got eliminated. It was for the second time that he walked out of the house. Post eviction, Karanvir Bohra in a live session spoke at length about his stay in jail. He also spoke about Prince Narula and said, "He is behaving like a chachi the way he sits around and gossips. He is asking to borrow followers from Anjali. He is narrow-minded." Now, Prince's wife has come out in his defense.

Yuvika in an interview with Etimes stated that there is no need for Karanvir Bohra to get judgemental. She said she did not judge him basis the show so why is he doing it with Prince Narula. Yuvika was quoted saying, "My husband Prince Narula is doing very well in 'Lock Upp'. I don't think the audience sees him as a gossip-monger Chachi. Karanvir is seeing the show only from his perspective. There is no need to be judgmental. Did I judge him on the basis of all that he did in the show?" Further, she stated that Karanvir Bohra should move on from the show and stop cribbing as it won't help him get followers.

"Karanvir's statement that he is supporting Zeeshan is also wrong. It smacks of insecurity. He should just move on from the show and stop cribbing. That won't get him work or followers. If by still pulling down my husband makes him happy, well what can I do? I expected maturity from him, he's a family man. Anyway, God bless him," she said.