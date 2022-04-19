Actor and model Zeeshan Khan, who has been a part of a few TV shows, was one of the contestants in ’s show Lock Upp. However, recently, he was eliminated from the show after he hit Azma Fallah. Well, Azma has a habit of speaking about people’s personal life, and due to her comments on his girlfriend, Zeeshan was upset with her, and later a physical fight took place between them. Karan Kundrra, who is the jailor of Lock Upp, went inside and locked out Zeeshan. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra blushes while talking about Tejasswi Prakash; Prince Narula has the best reaction – watch

Kundrra told Zeeshan that what he did was wrong and because of it, he is eliminated from the show. He also shouted at Azma for targeting people’s families and girlfriends. Check out the video below… Also Read - Lock Upp: Prince Narula enters as wild card; Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and more – which strong contestant will be impacted the most? Vote now

Before Lock Upp, Zeeshan was a part of Bigg Boss OTT and in that reality show also he was evicted because of his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. So, in Lock Upp, the history has been repeated. Also Read - Lock Upp: Prince Narula lashes out at Azma Fallah after she takes a dig at him saying, 'Nora Fatehi ne to bhav nahi diya'

While netizens are supporting Zeeshan’s elimination, they also demand Azma and Payal’s eviction. A netizen tweeted, “This is so wrong!! Ofcourse violence is not an option but abusing and telling personal stuff about someone's life is also wrong. If #ZeeshanKhan got punishment for what he did then #AzmaFallah should also get punishment for provoking someone to this extent.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “No wonder #ZeeshanKhan was evicted for violence against #PratikSehajpaI in #BiggBossOTT & Now in #LockUPP too, entire incident shows how violent & petty minded this person is. Kudos to #KaranKundrra who handled the critical situation very smartly.”

One more tweeted, “Shame on u @altbalaji @EktaaRKapoor Evict Azma & payal too Whn she called T*rrorist #ZeeshanKhan why dint u evicted her tht time What u showing is clearly visible to our end I m ok if zeeshan evicted for violence but do same for both of ur vamps.”