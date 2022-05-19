Right after winning Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui introduced his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi. However, before his revelation, Munawar and Anjali Arora were shipped together online. Munjali, their fans would call them. It was said that Anjali Arora has a boyfriend outside while talking about her closeness with Munawar. And now, the social media influencer has opened up about her partner's reaction to her closeness with Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan gives Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia and others a run for their money with her first look in a red gown [VIEW PICS]

Anjali Arora revealed that her BF did get jealous of seeing her bond with Munawar on the -hosted web reality show. However, she added that he handled it maturely. Anjali added that those who know her well handled it really well. "It's a normal thing, human nature to feel jealous. When you love someone or like someone and if that person starts bonding with some else, you feel possessive. Bhale he Woh aap ka dost he kyu na Ho, aap thoda sa feel karne Lagte Ho. Like inside also in Lock Upp Munawar and I were such good friends that we would have problems if one of us would start giving importance or time to someone else. Agar Munawar Kisi se baat karta tha Mujhe bura lagta tha, agar main Kisi se baat karti thi he would feel bad. Toh Aakash and Nazila are people who belong to our lives. It is obvious of them to feel possessive. But I would say that he (Aakash) is so understanding and that is one quality which I respect a lot about him. He has handled everything in a mature way and tackled everything very nicely. Main Aakash ki bahut respect karrti hoon ke usne mujhe Iss baare mein ek sawaal tak nahi poocha (He did not question me at all)," Anjali said, reports ETimes.

Anjali added that she didn't have to clarify anything to anybody because of her bond with Munawar after she got out of Lock Upp. "No, my bond with Munawar had no after effects in the outside world. My people in the outside world know me very well and they are very understanding. They know my nature and why I must have done or said certain things. Main Kisi ke baare mein kya sochti hoon, they understand it very well. The way I was in my real life, the same way I was in the Lock Upp jail, they could relate to me very well. Mujhe Kisi ko bhi bahar aake safai dene ki zarurat nahi paid," Anjali said.

Earlier, Anjali had opened up on meeting Nazila with Munawar. She said that it wasn't awkward at all as she was aware of Nazila joining the party. Anjali also added that she and Munawar share only pure friendship and there's no love triangle.