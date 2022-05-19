Lock Upp's Anjali Arora REVEALS her BF's reaction to her bond with Munawar Faruqui; says, 'It’s a normal thing, human nature to...'

Lock Upp contestants Anjali Arora and Munawar Farurqui were shipped as Munjali online. However, they both have partners outside, in the real world. And now, Anjali has opened up about her BF's reaction to her closeness with Munawar.