Lockup: Kangana Ranaut OTT reality show by Ekta Kapoor gets a title – here's all you need to know

and are coming together for a never before seen reality show on an Indian OTT platform titled Lockup. The Czarina of Indian television announced a few days ago that she's bringing a first of its kind reality show on the Indian OTT platform, with a host or hostess if we may, and while Kangana Ranaut was the name being speculated, Ekta Kapoor finally revealed that she has indeed joined hands with the Dhaakad actress. The announcement was made today, 3rd February, amidst the presence of a huge media contingent at the prestigious JW Marriot Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, and boy did the anticipation live up to its astronomical expectations. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘TEJASSWI GRACING NAAGIN’ trends as Tejasswi Prakash fans eagerly wait for Naagin 6

So what is Lockup all about? Ekta Kapoor revealed that it's the first Indian reality show that's completely homebred, where none of its content has been taken from any western show, which Indian reality programs are accustomed to indulge in. She added that a few young boys from a local community approached her with the concept and format of the show and she was floored with the idea as it has never been done before not only in the country, but all over the globe. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra keen to do a project with THIS leading TV diva - read deets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Elaborating on the format of Lockup, both Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut said that it'll involve sixteen contestants, all of whom will be locked up in jail cells, and though it's a captive format, it's unlike anything ever seen on Indian television or streaming services as they're confident that a reality show of this nature hasn't been showcased before (did they just take a dig at Bigg Boss) Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's much delayed accident sequence FINALLY happens; UPSET fans slam writers for 'cringe dialogues'

Lockup will premiere simultaneously on MX Player and ALT Balaji by the end of February.