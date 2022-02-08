Love Hostel: Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey thriller to premiere on ZEE5 on THIS date

Love Hostel, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, is written and directed by Shanker Raman, and produced by 's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Sanya Malhotra and ) being hunted by a ruthless mercenary ( ). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending. Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel is tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Darlings starring Alia Bhatt SOLD for a WHOPPING amount, famous TV actress in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp and more Trending OTT News Today

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, "As a global platform reaching out to millions of South Asians across the globe, we look to continually expand our rich library with content across diverse genres that will engage our viewers, and we are partnering with the best production houses and powerhouse talent for this. We're happy to announce, 'Love Hostel', which is our second outing with Red Chillies Entertainment after the resounding success of Bob Biswas. Love Hostel, an edgy thriller with a stellar star cast is sure to have our viewers hooked and we look forward to releasing it on ZEE5 Global for our audiences worldwide".

Director, Shanker Raman said, "Love hostel is at its core a "love on the run" film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew. Along with Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films and ZEE5 backing it, I am certain Love Hostel will thrill our audience with its exciting content".

Gaurav Verma, Producer & COO Red Chillies Entertainment, said, “Over the last few years, at Red chillies we have moved from strength to strength in terms of the wide variety of content that we want to do. Love Hostel is another strong step in that direction. Shanker (Raman) is a filmmaker with a lot of heart, and we are delighted to back his vision. I am extremely proud of how the film has turned out”.

Manish Mundra, Producer, Drishyam Films, said, “We are happy and excited for my second collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment after Kaamyaab. Together with Red Chillies, we have strived to bring the best of Indian cinema to the forefront and it's always a pleasure joining hands with them. With Love Hostel, I am thrilled to bring a new-age commercial kind of cinema, which is still story-driven, to the Indian cinema landscape. The plot and script of the film is compelling and is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats! We have an excellent ensemble star cast with Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey and they have done a stellar job in their respective roles. We cannot wait for the audience to watch the film!”

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. Love Hostel will premiere on 25th February on ZEE5.