As Bobby Deol continues his renaissance, he finds himself with an enviable lineup in his kitty, among which includes Love Hostel, produced by 's Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Shanker Raman, and costarring Sanya Malhotra and . And it looks like after 's Aashram on MX Player and Class of 83 on Netflix, which was incidentally also produced by SRK's Red Chillies, will see another project of his head the digital way with reports suggesting that Love Hostel is gearing up to premiere directly on OTT.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Love Hostel will premiere directly on ZEE5, probably some time in February. It'll mark the second movie of Red Chillies Entertainment to opt for a release directly on ZEE5 after Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas. The makers feel that with a melee of big films lined up for release after the third COVID-19 wave saw theatres undergo a fresh set of restrictions, brining Love Hostel straight to OTT gives it the best possible reach, preventing it from getting lost in the crowd when several biggies will queue up once theatres again begin returning to normalcy.

Earlier, Bobby Deol had exclusively opened up on his salt-and-pepper, bearded look for the film, where he had revealed, "It is for Love Hostel. I wanted it (his appearance) to look different. The kind of character I'm playing it requires me to look very, very different. So, when you'll see Love Hostel, you'll see a completely different character, I'm so excited about it, it's a very challenging character. I'm just waiting to leave for work, I'm off to Bhopal to shoot (the movie), so...really nervous, but there's a lot of nervous energy that brings out the best in you. I've done a lot of workshops with Yogi, he's one of the assistants to Shankar Raman (the Director). So, just hoping that it all goes well."

Besides Love Hostel, Bobby Deol also has Penthouse, Animal and Aashram 3 in his kitty.