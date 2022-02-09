Love Hostel FIRST LOOK: Bobby Deol sends chills down your spine; Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey set couple goals in ZEE5 thriller

Starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary, with the star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending