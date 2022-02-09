Love Hostel, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, is written and directed by Shanker Raman, and produced by and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Five years after Gurgaon, director Shaker Raman returns with Love Hostel. The film is another North Indian-set thriller. The makers of Love Hostel have now dropped the first look poster of the ZEE5 thriller, and it's a perfect dichotomy, with Bobby Deol sending chills down your spine while Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey set couple goals, oblivious to the threat lurking just above them. Check it out below: Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Shah Rukh Khan is a victim of common misconceptions about Muslims; here's debunking a few via common man

Discussing the casting process, Director Shanker Raman said, "Sanya (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikrant (Vikrant Massey) were an easy choice. Their body of work speaks volumes. More importantly, they loved the script. It is always a pleasure to work with actors who love the written word. They were so easy to be with. Open, participative, and passionate about raising the bar.”

The surprise, then, was Bobby Deol. “It was Gaurav Verma from Red Chillies who suggested that we could narrate the script to Bobby," Shanker recalled. “I feel that was one of the best things to have happened. Bobby gave us great feedback, but he wasn’t sure if he wanted to do it. We went back and wrote another draft, and it was only then that he said, 'Yes.'”

The suggestions helped elevate the emotional quotient of the film. “He prepared for the role by absolutely surrendering to the process. For a director, that is gold. Bobby brought credibility to the role with total commitment,” Shankar concluded.

Love Hostel premiere on ZEE5 on 25th February.