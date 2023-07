Anurag Kashyap's Sacred Games is hailed as one of the best web shows to come out of India. The filmmaker who has the reputation of being a maverick extracts best performances out of his cast. Amruta Subhash is getting immense for performance in Lust Stories 2. Tillotama Shome and she are part of the film made by Konkona Sensharma. It has got maximum critical acclaim from one and all. Amruta Subhash has also worked with Konkona in the short film, The Mirror. The actress who is giving interviews made a very wonderful statement about how gender-sensitive Anurag Kashyap was as a filmmaker. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Angad Bedi is all praise for Neena Gupta; says, "Would have loved to be in a position where I can romance her' [EXCLUSIVE]

She told Netflix India that she did her first ever sex scene for the show Sacred Games 2. Amruta Subhash said his team enquired about her period dates so that they could shoot at a time when she is comfortable. She told the platform, "There's no question about being male or female. He is very good. He called the direction team." It seems Anurag Kashyap told his team to ask the actress about dates of her periods who they do not have intimate scenes around it. He also asked her if she was comfortable doing it when she was having her periods. Amruta Subhash said that the sensitivity of a person is not defined by her gender.

Describing him as a very "sensitive person" she gushed about him. Amrita Subhash played the role of a RAW agent in the second season of Sacred Games. We saw a lot of drama revolving around Nawazuddin Siddiqui and her. The duo of Tillotama Shome and her have come together once again for The Mirror. The actress said that it is okay if an actor does not understand a character to its entire depth. She said it helps you develop into a better person as you play the role. Amruta said she had fun playing the role.