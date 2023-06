Lust Stories 2 is the new offering of Netflix that fans are excited for. The maximum excitement is for the anthology featuring Vijay Varma and . The two are supposed to be dating. Two days back, they were seen outside a restaurant after a dinner date. Both of them were dressed to the nines and fans were happy to see the new jodi of B-Town. The two had celebrated the New Year 2023 together in Goa. A video of them allegedly hugging and kiss brought forth the couple into the limelight. Prior to that, they attended the concert of in December 2022. In Lust Stories 2, they are part of 's film. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 teaser is fire: Is this where Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love?

LUST STORIES 2 CAST DOES A MAGAZINE COVER

Lust Stories 2 team did a magazine cover for Lifestyle Asia. All the female members of the cast posed together for a group photo. Vijay Varma shared it on his Insta stories. Post that Tamannaah indulged in some fun banter with him. Take a look... Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her perfectly toned midriff as she slips into baggy jeans and a crop top; charms it up with chunky chains [VIEW PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

On the cover, one can see actresses like , , , , , Amruta Shubhash and . Sharing this cover on his Insta stories, Vijay Varma wrote, "The lovely ladies of #LustStories2." He dropped heart emojis and tagged all the actresses featured there. He then posted another Insta story where he wrote, "@netflix_in what's the process of signing up to be the 8th wonder? Asking for a freind." Tamannah reshared that story on her Instagram and wrote in a humorous manner, "Don't you have like 8 projects with @netflix_in." Also Read - Cannes to IIFA, Mirzapur to Dahaad: Vijay Varma is the most exciting actor on the block right now

Vijay Varma was terrific in Darlings which was produced by and came on Netflix. He did a great job as Hamza. His Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is also getting good response. It seems Tamannaah and Vijay Varma bonded on the sets of Lust Stories 2. It seems they have deep admiration for one another. As of now, the couple is in a happy space. A source had told Pinkvilla that they are great in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which has elements of lust. It has been shot in Mehboob Studios.