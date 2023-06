Lust Stories 2 is just around the corner from its release. It has an ensemble cast which includes Neena Gupta, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur and more celebs. Lust Stories 2 have been a highly anticipated web series of upcoming times. Ever since Lust Stories was released in 2018, the second part of the anthology movie has been widely talked about amongst the audience and fans. Neena Gupta, who plays a granny in the movie has opened up on what kind of things women were told back in the old days. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma reveal the things that they find annoying about each other

Neena Gupta talks about menstruation and sex

Lust Stories 2 actress Neena Gupta shares that it is important to have a conversation about sex with youngsters. The actress recalls that her parents never slept in a separate bedroom. Neena Gupta shares that she was never told about sex or even menstruation for that matter. Her mother never talked to her about these things. The veteran actress reveals to an entertainment news portal that her mom was so strict that she would not even allow her to go and watch films with her girlfriends. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma reveal the best qualities about each other

Neena Gupta recalls how girls were informed about the first night the day before their weddings

Neena Gupta shares that back in the old times, girls were told about sex before they were going to get married. They were told about what would happen on the first night so that the girl is not scared or that the guy does not run away. She adds, "However, even then, women were told it was their job to deliver children and how they need to fulfil their ‘duty’ when their husband asks for sex," quotes Hindustan Times. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Vijay Varma reveals his reaction when Tamannaah told him he is the first co-star she would kiss onscreen [Watch Video]

Watch the Lust Stories 2 trailer video here:

Neena Gupta in Lust Stories 2

As per the trailer and teaser of Lust Stories 2, we have seen how vocal and upfront, Neena Gupta's character is in the movie. She openly talks about lust, desires and sex with the younger lot who is naturally baffled as such conversations never really take place in Indian households. Neena Gupta's character Dadi is seen comparing the human body with Mount Fuji's volcano. She talks about how it is only satisfied once it erupts. Neena Gupta's character seems funny and yet at the same time informative.

Lust Stories cast and crew

The second anthology movie stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tilottama Shome and Amruta Subhash to name a few. The anthology is directed by R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma. It is dropping on Netflix on 29th June.