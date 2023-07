Everyone is only talking OTT. There are many platforms providing an array of content for the audience. Now, even big Bollywood stars have ventured into OTT and are making the most of it. Lust Stories 2 is the recent one that has caught everyone's attention. From stars like Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur to Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajol, many big names are a part of Lust Stories 2. We recently got in touch with Angad Bedi about Lust Stories 2 and also gave out his top 5 OTT recommendations. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 star Angad Bedi reveals Neha Dhupia's reaction; shares thoughts on 'Test drive before marriage' funda [EXCLUSIVE]

Angad Bedi gave out his top five recommendations and most of them are documentaries. The first one is Boom! Boom! The World Vs Boris Becker. It is the story of troubled tennis champion Boris Becker and is available on Apple TV. The next on his list was The Last Dance. The series is available on Netflix and it is about the life of NBA player Michael Jordan. It is one of the highly rated docuseries. Next on Angad Bedi's list was Succession Four. Starring Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and many others, the show is available on Amazon Prime Video. The fourth one that Angad Bedi recommended is Extraction 2. He said that he hasn't watched it yet, but it is on his list. And fifth one, Angad Bedi insisted that the audience should watch Lust Stories 2. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Angad Bedi is all praise for Neena Gupta; says, "Would have loved to be in a position where I can romance her' [EXCLUSIVE]

On the work front, Angad Bedi will be next seen in Ghoomer. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher and others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by R Balki. The first look of it was recently released and it left fans intrigued. Further, Angad Bedi is also preping to represent India at the international sprint tournament. Talking about the same, he said, "I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to represent my country in the 400m race next year. First I am aiming for Maharshtra State in December then Nationals. The silver medal in my debut sprinting tournament has fueled my determination to pursue this sport at a professional level. With the guidance of my esteemed coach, Brinston Miranda, I am committed to giving my best and making my country proud. I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my family, friends, and fans throughout this incredible journey." Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about BREAKING 18-year-old No Kissing policy; says, 'Not trying to be...'

Trending Now

Check out the video Angad Bedi preparing for the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

For more entertainment news, stay tuned.