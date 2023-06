There is double excitement around Lust Stories 2. Besides the fact that some top actors and filmmakers are coming together, fans are keen to see and Vijay Varma together on screen. The two have confirmed that they are dating. Sources said that they hit off right from their first meeting in the office of . In Lust Stories 2, he plays a married guy who is still in love with one of his exes. They reunite and passions come to the fore. Tamannaah has broken her 17-year-long no kiss policy for this project. Vijay Varma is the first co-star she will kiss on screen. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma reveal the best qualities about each other

In an interview, Vijay Varma said that Tamannaah and his first meeting went well. She started telling him a bit about her career and he said he was aware of the same. It seems when she told him that he would be the first, he said Thank You. In the interaction, we can see that she is blushing. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma starrer is thoda lust thoda romance; fans miss Kiara Advani [View Reactions]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Tamannaah has said that Vijay Varma is her happy space. She said that they bonded in a very organic manner and it was very real. The actress and he sparked off dating rumours when a video of them indulging in PDA at a party in Goa went viral on social media. The two returned from Goa but did not pose together at the airport. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma 'Prince' as he reacts to tweet pulling him down in comparison to the Lust Stories 2 actress

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah have been seen in and about the city. He said that he is happy to have a lot of love in his life right now. But he said that he did not wish to talk at length about it. generated more curiosity by teasing him about it on public platforms. Tamannaah also has Jailer movie with coming up.

Vijay Varma who gained recognition from made everyone sit up and take notice with a chilling performance in Netflix's Darlings. He plays the role of the alcoholic abusive husband to perfection. He has followed it up with another great role in Dahaad.