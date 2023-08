The popular Indian web series Made In Heaven is returning with the most awaited second season. Made In Heaven 2 will see a grand return of extravagant wedding season. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti the show maintains its lead cast including Shobita Shulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Koechlin alongside new faces Radhika Apte, Mrunal Thakur, Elnaaz Norouzi and more. It is now being reported that Sonam Kapoor was also offered an important role in the second season. However, she turned down the Amazon Prime Video, but why scroll down to read on. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh: Actresses who dared to wear white in recent time despite heavy rains

Made In Heaven story follows two wedding planners Shobita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur face challenges in their profession as they survive in a world where tradition clashes with modernity. The second season will continue the story of the lead cast as they will plan and organize new big fat Indian weddings. The brides of the upcoming season were introduced last week and Elnaaz Norouzi is one among others. In a recent interview, she revealed that her role was initially offered to Sonam Kapoor. Reason unknown to her the Zoya Factor actress didn't take up the role.

Speaking to India Today, Elnaaz Norouzi said she could do anything to be a part of Zoya Akhtar project even she is asked to be a tree she wouldn't mind. Elnaaz was rather worried if she would be considered for Made In Heaven 2. She further added, "I remember Zoya wanted Sonam Kapoor for the role that I did. I don't know what it was." The Iranian-born actor speculated if Sonam was pregnant or her dates didn't match but whatsoever was the reason she turned down the offer. When Elnaaz auditioned she thought the makers wanted a big superstar for the role and she is an outsider but she got the role.

Elnaaz Norouzi was surprised with Zoya Akhtar’s interest in casting her for a titular role in Made In Heaven 2. She said, “I don’t think Zoya Akhtar would want me. All I know is that Zoya was asking, ‘Who is this girl? I don’t know this girl. She is great, I want her.’ So, obviously, there was no question about saying no to it.”

Announcing the release date Made In Heaven makers surprised the fans eagerly waiting for the second season. The first season was released in 2019 and ever since fans have been waiting for second chapter. After 3 years the wait is finally over as Made In heaven 2 will premiere on 10th august 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.