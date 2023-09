Time and again, several Indian filmmakers, with their vision, have presented stories that are reflections of society with characters that emerged from the same background. One such filmmaker is Neeraj Ghaywan, who has shed light on underprivileged communities and gender politics in his recent outing Made In Heaven season 2. The way he has painted the character of Pallavi Menke played by Radhika Apte in the romantic drama web series, speaks about his sound belief in the power of content that is an important tool to drive the generation.

Made In Heaven 2 story revolves around underprivileged communities

Neeraj himself comes from a Dalit household and as a matter of fact, he has closely seen and experienced the challenges of this community. Call it his profound knowledge or a close encounter with different facets of the Dalit community, his works briefly illustrate the same. Most of the content from the director revolves around underprivileged communities.

Taking the example of his recent outing Made In Heaven 2 web series, the director created the character of Pallavi Menke who has been inspired by several strong Dalit and other underprivileged women that Neeraj has come across in his life. Played by Radhika Apte, the episode came as a celebration of all such women who have seen challenges and faced them with all their power and emerged successful.

Apart from Neeraj Ghaywan's stories And they lived happily ever after and The heart skipped a Beat, Made In Heaven season 2 is well-studded with the stories from some prominent directors who brought their own life experiences onto the screen. Nitya Mehra directed Mirror mirror on the wall, Beauty and the beast directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Love story directed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Warrior princesses directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and A taste of heaven directed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, are few other stories from the web series that brings along some interesting tales.

As a filmmaker, Neeraj Ghaywan has emerged as one of the important voices talking about underprivileged communities and gender politics. Using the power of content in the correct direction is what makes this man stand out of all. Neeraj's work speaks about his open thought process that has closely observed the issues of underprivileged communities in society and brought to the audience just the way it has to be. Moreover, we as an audience, definitely need more such filmmakers who can able to introduce the crucial subjects of society with their content.