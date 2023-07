Made In Heaven released in 2019 garnered positive response from audiences and critics alike. The first season of the Amazon Prime Video series ended on a cliffhanger and fans have been waiting for a season 2 ever since. Well, the much-awaited season 2 of the Amazon Originals starring Jim Sarbh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead is returning soon with a bang. The news of Made In Heaven 2 has left fans buzzing with excitement. The biggest update has been finally unveiled that season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series will release on 10th August 2023. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin talks about sex, drugs and pay parity in Bollywood and you just cannot miss it [Watch video]

Lately, in the past few days, Amazon Prime Video has been dropping posts hinting about Made In Heaven Season 2 coming soon. Today, they have made a big announcement about the highly anticipated Indian web series that fans are excited about. Amazon Prime Video today dropped the biggest announcement of its release date. Made In Heaven 2 will premiere on the OTT platform only on 11th August. As time changes, the wedding will take a grand turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Made In Heaven Season is set to wow the audience after a long wait of four years. The makers including Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have finally decided to end the wait and soon release the second season of the most popular Indian tv series. The show will explore more complex relationships, personal struggles, and moral dilemmas in the second season. Sobhita and Arjun will continue to plan lavish weddings. The show returns with the franchise's stellar cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles and features new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar

Made In Heaven is the story of a wedding planner organizing destination weddings while her own marriage is going through a rough phase. It revolves around two wedding planners Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur managing different couple big fat Indian weddings as they go through the ups and downs of their life. The show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under Excel Media Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.