The wait is finally over; the most anticipated trailer of Made In Heaven Season 2 is out, and as promised, it's bigger and better. This time, you will see Tara, aka Sobhita Dhulipala, and Karan, aka Arjun Mathur, in a huge mess as they continue to organise their bespoke shaadis. The trailer for Made in Heaven Season 2 takes us into the lives of its lead characters, who were at a crossroads at the end of Season 1. With new brides and new challenges, our favourite wedding planners deal with their professional and personal setbacks. Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala 'ignores' Ishaan Khattar on the ramp; netizens point out lack of chemistry

The second season of Made in Heaven promises to be grander, filled with romance, drama, and weddings, along with familiar and new faces and a compelling plot. With the new season, the International Emmy-nominated series will delve deeper into the lives of its characters, who navigate the complexities of organising and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways. Also Read - Made In Heaven season 2 release date announced, weddings to take a grand turn in Amazon Prime Video web series

Watch the most awaited trailer of Made In Heaven 2 right here.

Like us even the actors are excited for the season 2, Talking about being back as Tara, Sobhita said, " It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me, Tara's journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin talks about sex, drugs and pay parity in Bollywood and you just cannot miss it [Watch video]

Sobhita further adds, " I had such an incredible time shooting for the second season, and I think this season will resonate even more with our audience. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience's expectations from the previous season, but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthral the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience."

In this season you will see new faces from Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, Trinetra Haldar and more, the 7 series episode is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby. Are you excited?