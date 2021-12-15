Maharani 2: Sohum Shah all set to start shooting; Exclusive INSIDE details about the web series

Sohum Shah made headlines with his much-talked-about series Maharani that revolved around politics in Bihar. The sensitive subject is one many shy away from but not Sohum, who’s consistently chosen to pick riveting and envelope-pushing content. The actor who rose to fame with Tumbadd, is now all set to start shooting for Maharani 2. Also Read - Valimai making video: Makers show Ajith’s bike ACCIDENT; film promises to offer HIGH-OCTANE ACTION

In Maharani, the actor stood out in the ensemble cast in his role as Bheema Bharti for which he went the extra mile and not only worked on the nuances of his character but also underwent a physical transformation, gained extra pounds, and grew a mustache to look the part.

Sohum Shah now revives the powerful yet complex character in the second season of Maharani, as he starts shooting for the show in Bhopal this month. He will also be going to 3 other locations, the details of which will be revealed soon.

A close source to Bollywoodlife reveals, “Sohum has been and will be hopping cities with tight shoot schedules and work commitments. He will start the shoot for Maharani 2 in Bhopal, from December 17, 2021.After Bhopal, Sohum will also be traveling to 3 other locations for the show, details of which are kept under wraps for now."

The web series saw playing the leading lady and she too nailed it with her power packed performance.

Apart from the successful series, Sohum Shah also has ’s Fallen.