Huma Qureshi is one of the most prominent actresses, especially in the OTT space. She has delivered some of the finest performances in web series like Leila, Mithya and many more. She was also seen in films like Monica, Oh My Darling, and others. One of her best performances has been in the web series Maharani. The first two instalments of the web series have been very successful. Given the popularity of the series, the third instalment of the same is on the way. The trailer of Maharani season 3 is now out. It will start streaming on SonyLiv from March 7. The trailer of the same has already left everyone intrigued.

The Maharani 3 trailer sees Huma Qureshi back as Rani Bharti. It shows her in jail as she is now accused of murdering her husband. Naveen Kumar played by Amit Sail pays her a visit in the jail and cautions/threatens her. He says that she should give up on politics and rather complete her PhD. Even though in jail, Rani Bharti hasn't lost her charm and aura. However, she is now also a scared mother as her children are out there with her enemies trying to harm them. The story turns into a revenge saga as gun fire are shot at Rani Bharti's children when they are stepping out of the school. Rani Bharti applies for bail and It is a twisted tale of revenge, anger and the game of politics. Once again, Huma Qureshi has managed to excel in the character of Rani Bharti who is intense and fierce. Netizens are impressed and are dropping comments suggesting that they are desperately waiting for the season 3 of the series to start streaming on the platform.

Check out Maharani trailer below:

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Zee5 film titled Tarla. She played the role of chef Tarla Dalal in it. Her upcoming movie is Pooja Meri Jaan. Her acting journey began from Gangs of Wasseypur and she has definitely managed to make a space for herself in the industry with her versatile acting.