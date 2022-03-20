Maharani season 2: Huma Qureshi shares latest update of her eagerly anticipated web series; HUGE TWISTS expected – deets inside

Besides Huma Qureshi, Maharani also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Inaamulhaq, Vineet Kumar, Mohammad Aashiq Hussain, Kani Kusruti and Tanu Vidyarthi. It's created by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB 1 and 2 fame.