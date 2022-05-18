Mahhi Vij to make a comeback with a web show on Netflix [Scoop]

who took a long break after the birth of her daughter Tara is now all set to make a comeback into acting. While the actress had made some appearances on reality shows, she made it a choice to not take up any long term work. Mahhi Vij wanted to devote maximum time to Tara in the first couple of years of becoming a new mother. There are a number of actresses from Bollywood and TV who decided to do the same after embracing motherhood. But now it looks like she is set for a return. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out in a pink pantsuit for her first appearance; honestly, we expected better

As per sources Mahhi Vij has signed on a Netflix web series and will be seen in a hitherto unseen avatar. She has been working out diligently, and has lost a lot of weight. A source informed us, "Mahhi Vij was the perfect choice for the role but the actress only wanted to start shooting once her daughter is in school full time. Since the dates matched, Mahhi will begin shooting in a couple of months for this project." Mahhi Vij and were blessed with a daughter Tara in 2019.

The little one is a celebrity influencer. Tara Bhanushali's celebrity fan following is huge, and at par with any Bollywood star kid. Jay Bhanushali is now seen as a host on Dance India Dance Lil Masters. The actress recently spoke to BollywoodLife about her husband's stint on Bigg Boss 15. People were shocked seeing that he could not perform as well on the show.