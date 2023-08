Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are reported to star in a Pakistani web series for Netflix. The show is titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is allegedly Netflix’s first Pakistani-themed original. It will cast a galaxy of stars popular across Pakistan, India, and other countries in South Asia. The web series will be a cinematic adaptation of the bestselling novel by Farhat Ishtiaq. The news has been confirmed by leading entertainment portal Variety. The web show will also have famous Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed alongside the two aforementioned stars. Also Read - Pakistani actress Mahira Khan to marry Salim Karim; here's all you need to know about the Raees actress' life, controversies

Netflix's first Pakistan-themed series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has been taken from an Urdu-language novel of the same name. Renowned writer Farhat Ishtiaq penned the novel in 2013. The story revolves around Sikandar, a Harward law student and Liza met in Italy. According to Variety, Sikandar experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, while Liza, a talented artist, is bursting with life but has had a troubled past.

The web series will have a massive ensemble cast including Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan who were last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistan's highest-grossing film of all time. The duo will be joined by the co-star of the last movie Hamza Ali Abbasi. Fawad Khan's other co-star Sanam Saeed from the Zindagi series Barzakh will also be a part of the upcoming web series. The cast includes Ahad Raza Mir from the Netflix series Resident Evil and BBC's World of Fire season 2, along with Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali from Yunhi. It also features well-known drama actors like Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Khushaal Khan, Samina Ahmed, Omair Rana, and Nadia Jamil.

The series is being produced by Momina Duraid Films, a Dubai-based company, in collaboration with FZ – LLC. Momina Duraid is not only the producer but also the showrunner of the project. The Pakistani original has received a commission from the Netflix Middle East and North Africa team. Filming is scheduled to occur across Pakistan, Italy, and the UK. The exact streaming release date has not been disclosed yet.