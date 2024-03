Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He is among the most versatile stars who can ace any role with ease. Be it Kaleen Bhaiyya from Mirzapur or Kanti Sharan from OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi can bring any character to life. His latest movie is Main Atal Hoon in which he has stepped into the shoes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is a biographical drama that sees Pankaj Tripathi in the titular role. Upon the initial release in January, the movie received a thumbs up from critics. Now, Main Atal Hoon is releasing on OTT. Also Read - Did you know Murder Mubarak star Sara Ali Khan was called Sara Sultan during her graduation days?

All about Main Atal Hoon's OTT release; when and where to watch

Within 2 months of its theatrical release, Main Atal Hoon is going to release on OTT. As per reports, Main Atal Hoon will hit Zee5 on March 14. Well, thankfully, that's not much long wait. To Times of India, Pankaj Tripathi shared his experience of working on Main Atal Hoon. He mentioned that it was an honour for him to play the political figure in the film. He said that he was aware of Atal Bihari Vajpayee but the movie has introduced him to interesting facets of his life that will live with Pankaj Tripathi for lifetime. He added that he is grateful as portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been one of the great highlight of his career so far. Pankaj Tripathi also urged every Indian across the world to watch the movie as it will help all to take back remarkable lessons from the story of a simple man. Also Read - Murder Mubarak: From desi diva to glam goddess, Sara Ali Khan's onscreen transition will leave you in awe

Main Atal Hoon cast also includes, Piyush Mishra, Ramesh Kumar Sevak, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Payal Nair, Rajesh Khatri, Eklakh Khan, and Harshad Kumar. Main Atal Hoon received rave reviews from critics and it is one of the most-awaited film on OTT. Well, watch it on March 14 on Zee5.

Otherwise, fans of Pankaj Tripathi are disparately waiting for the third instalment of Mirzapur. It will bring back Kaleen Bhaiyya on the screen. The series will air on Amazon Prime Video.