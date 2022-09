Malaika Arora made headlines when she ended her 18 years of marriage with her ex husband . Later, she again became the talk of the town when she made her relationship with official. While both Malaika and Arbaaz have been co-parenting their son Arhaan, reports have stated that both Arjun and Arbaaz are going to appear on Malaika and Amrita's web series called 'Arora Sisters'. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's most iconic moments with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and more are BFF goals

According to Pinkvilla, the show will indeed feature both Arjun and Arbaaz. However, the two will appear in separate episodes. Apart from Arjun and Arbaaz, Malaika and Amrita's close friends and families will also appear to talk about their individual lives. Also Read - Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to come together for the web series Arora Sisters?

Malaika had tied the knot with Arbaaz in 1998 and they continued to husband and wife for 18 years. The estranged couple headed for a divorce in 2017 and now they are co-parenting Arhaan and never miss a chance to be with on important occasions. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood divas who put on a busty display with sensational outfits [View Pics]

On the other hand, Malaika and Arjun have been going strong in their relationship. They have been together for the past 4 years and don't shy away from showing off their affection on public platforms. Meanwhile, Arbaaz is currently dating Giorgia Andriani.

The lovebirds are often criticised for their age gap and trolls prefer to address them mother-son duo instead of a couple. Time and again, both Arjun and Malaika have stood by each other and give befitting reply to those to talk ill about their relationship. The couple vow for normalising finding love in their 40s.