Malik, Toofan, Hostel Daze Season 2, Ikkat and more – Check out the titles to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

Kick-starting this year's Prime Day celebrations, Amazon Prime Video unveiled its exciting and exclusive lineup of Indian and International entertainment, for Prime Day. The line-up includes some of the most anticipated movies in six languages. It will mark the world premiere of the much-anticipated starrer Toofaan, Malayalam thriller Malik with , a Kannada comedy drama Ikkat, and Tamil-Telugu feature Sarpatta Parambarai. The Prime Day celebrations on Prime Video kickstarted in India with the premiere of the globally hit The Prime Day show from July 8th, featuring three Grammy winners Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi, in a first-of-its-kind three-part immersive musical show. In addition to this, Amazon Prime Video will also launch the second season of the much-loved Amazon Original Hostel Daze bringing back the endearing characters in an entertaining new-age campus show on July 23. And it's not over yet. Connoisseurs of international cinema can stream the global hit - Judas and the Black Messiah, while adults and kids alike can enjoy the nostalgic return of one of the most beloved rivalries in history, with Tom and Jerry: The Movie. Check out the line-up below:

BILLIE EILISH - Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, this special is directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie's upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This breath-taking musical tribute is inspired by Billie's long-time admiration of a bygone era.

H.E.R. -Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930's and 40's, the iconic Dunbar Hotel has hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind.

KID CUDI - As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this inter-cosmic performance. Featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi collaborates with International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.

Tom & Jerry – July 10

A legendary rivalry re-emerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. Capturing the charm of the legendary Tom & Jerry cartoon characters, this movie is a perfect ode to the entertainment the duo has created for decades!

Malik (Malayalam) – July 15

A political thriller, Malik chronicles the journey of Sulaiman Malid (Fahadh Faasil), a charismatic leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people. Spanning different time periods, Malik is a story of a past ridden with crime, death and pain that is recounted to Freddy, a juvenile criminal, who has been assigned to eliminate his estranged uncle Sulaiman, while behind bars. Inspired by true incidents, the movie is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

(Hindi) – July 16

Toofaan revolves around the life of Ajju (Farhan Akhtar), an orphan born in Mumbai’s Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and a compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

Ikkat (Kannada) – July 21

A hilarious Kannada comedy drama set during the times of the Covid 19 pandemic is presented by and follows the life of a married couple. Starring Nagabhshana, a comedian who has entertained people in multiple movies and Big Boss Kannada fame actress Bhoomi Shetty, the movie is guaranteed to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride filled with fun and hearty laughs.

Tamil- Sarpatta Parambarai/ Telugu - Sarpatta Parampara – July 22

Sarpatta is a Tamil sports drama set in the backdrop of the 1970s Madras showcasing the boxing culture of that period. Directed by Pa Ranjith, who has previously helmed Kaala and with , the movie has Arya in the lead who plays a boxer. The story revolves around a clash between two clans namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai.

Hostel Daze Season 2 – July 23

Taking the narrative of four naive and vulnerable wing-mates (Ankit, Chirag, Jaat and Jhantoo) forward in the second season, this series is all about their adventures inside an engineering hostel in India. Relatable and funny, the second season is peppered with absurdities, clashes, and debacles inherent to hostel life.

Judas & Black Messiah – July 25

Judas & Black Messiah is a 2021 American biographical drama film, well received for its sharp plotline and electrifying acting. FBI informant William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton. A career thief, O'Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell. Hampton's political prowess grows just as he's falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson. Meanwhile, a battle wages for O'Neal's soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover commands?