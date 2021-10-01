Mallika Sherawat recommends her favourite web series and it's a DARK title that could well mirror hu...
Mallika Sherawat recommends her favourite web series and it's a DARK title that could well mirror humanity's future [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Mallika Sherawat is as apt a candidate as can be to recommend some good, solid foreign web series for our desi audience to binge on, given her globe-trotting status, and recommend she did in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, naming a title that not many here have seen, but definitely should