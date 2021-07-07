Mani Ratnam's web series Navarasa featuring Suriya, Revathi, Siddharth, Aditi Balan, Aravind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi and others to release on THIS date?

Navarasa features Suriya, Revathy, Parvathy, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Vikranth, Gautham Karthik, and Aishwarya Rajesh. On the other hand, Prasanna, Nithya Menen, Simha, Poorna, Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Vidhu and Sreeram in pivotal roles.