Mani Ratnam's web series Navarasa featuring Suriya, Revathi, Siddharth, Aditi Balan, Aravind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi and others to release on THIS date?

The maverick filmmaker of the country, , who has delivered films like , and others, has collaborated with Jayendra Panchapakesan for the Tamil web-series Navarasa, which will be an anthology. While the nine-episodes of the web-series, which are based on the Indian concept of Navrasas will stream on Netflix, the latest reports suggest that it will premiere on August. In fact, there is a buzz that makers might soon release the teaser announcing the streaming date of the web-series.

While filmmakers Gautham Vasudev Menon, , Ponram, , Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, Rathindran R Prasad and Arvind Swami have directed these 9 nine films based on 9 emotions, the star cast of the web-series includes , Revathy, Parvathy, Siddharth, , , , , and Aishwarya Rajesh. On the other hand, , , Simha, Poorna, , , Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Vidhu and Sreeram.

The nine DOPs of this web-series are , Balasubramanien, Manoj Paramahamsa, Abhinandan Ramanujam, Shreyaas Krishna, Harshvir Oberai, Sujith Sarang, V Babu and Viraj Singh while it will have the music of AR Rahman, , Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran. Well, this web-series will definitely shatter all the records on social media.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is currently busy with Ponniyin Selvan. The magnum opus features Chiyaan, Vikram, Karthi, , , Jayaram, , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel and will narrate the story of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Raja Raja Chola I.