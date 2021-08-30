Popular south star , who is fondly called as 'Makkal Selvan' by his fans, is currently one of the busiest actors in the entertainment industry. While the actor is currently juggling between multiple projects, VJS has achieved a big milestone in the OTT world as he become the first Indian to actor have four releases on the OTT platforms. Yes, these films are Laabam, Tughlaq Durbar, Annabelle Sethupathi and Kadai Sivavasayi. Also Read - 5 MMS scandals from Tollywood that SHOCKED the country – view pics

Talking about Laabam, which will stream on Netflix on September 9, also stars , Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in key roles. It is written and directed by S. P. Jananathan. It's a posthumous release of the director. On the other hand, Tughlaq Durbar, which is also a Netflix release, will stream from 11 September. The political thriller is directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan and is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio. The film also features Parthiban, Raashi Khanna, , Gayathrie, Karunakaran and in pivotal roles.

Annabelle Sethupathi, which is set to stream from September 17 on Disney + Hotstar, features , Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Rajendra Prasad in noted roles. The horror-comedy is directed by Deepak Sundarajan. Coming to Kadai Sivavasayi, the Nallandi and Yogi Babu starrer is directed by M. Manikandan and will stream on Sony Liv from September 24.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of Vikram, which is directed by Master and Kaithi helmer Lokesh Kangaraj and features and in pivotal roles. The film is produced under the banner of Raaj Kamal International and the music is composed by . The film will hit the screens in 2022.