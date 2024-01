Today, we will have a look into one of the Bollywood actresses who became a household name as a child actor. However, one incident shocked the whole nation and affected this actress' life. The actress was arrested in an alleged sex racket. She was in Hyderabad when taken into custody after a police raid. Naturally, her arrest courted controversies and a lot of things were written about the actress wherein she was portrayed as a poor woman and a victim of circumstances. However, she was far from all of that. She was falsely quoted in a mis-leading report which ruined her life. But being the headstrong woman that she is, she went on and is now one of the popular names in the OTT world. We are talking about Shweta Basu Prasad who is celebrating her birthday today. Here's looking at the actress' rise after the big mess up.

Shweta Basu Prasad wins hearts with powerful roles

After the scandal that took place in 2014, the actress did not let it bog down. Instead, she stood up for herself, got the job and made people sit up and take notice of her work rather than a false story which shook her life. Shweta portrayed Nandini Maurya in Chandra Nandini from 2016-2017. It was a very popular TV show. She starred in The Tashkent Files as Ragini Phule which further added to her filmography and was one of the turning points. She went on to work in some amazing and powerful female roles in the OTT space which include Serious Men (Netflix 2020) Ray (Netflix 2021) Criminal Justice (2022) and India Lockdown (2022), Jubilee (2023) to name a few. From playing a prosecution lawyer in Criminal Justice to playing a sex worker in India Lockdown, the actress challenged herself with each role, thus proving her mettle as an actress.

Watch this interview of Shweta here:

Interestingly, Shweta Basu Prasad once revealed that her family wanted her to drop acting after Iqbal. Shweta Basu Prasad had become a household name with Makdee and Iqbal. She was one of the most popular child actresses in town having also worked in several TV shows. Shweta harboured her passion and also took up filmmaking while also acting in movies and web series. She made her directorial debut with Retake which had Anupam Kher in lead roles. It premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival in the short films category in May 2023. It's her birthday today, Shweta is a true fighter and an inspiration to many.