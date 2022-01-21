Minnal Murali on Netflix is been regarded as one of the OTT platform's biggest Malayalam movie acquisitions by far, and with goo reason. However, did you know that the Tovino Thomas starrer is not only one of Netflix's most viewed Malayalam films to date or even one of its most viewed South movies in general of all time, having grabbed eyeballs and receiving accolades from all across the country, but also one of the streaming giants' most trending titles across the world, breaking records across international borders. Also Read - Love and Leashes, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, 20th Century Girl and more; 5 Korean films to watch out for on Netflix in 2022

Yup, you heard that right. A well-placed source within the OTT community has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Minnal Murali has done what not Indian movie or web series on Netflix has managed before it. Firstly, the Tovino Thomas movie has broken records for an project on Netflix Indian. Yup, you heard that right: No Indian content in any languages has brought more views for the digital slab than Minnal Murali.

Secondly, now comes the mega news: The Tovino Thomas superhero movie is also the first Indian title to really trend in a big way on foreign shores, with out source further informing us that it has grabbed far more views globally than Netflix would've ever thought possible even in its wildest imagination. In some ways, it has turned out to be like India's Squid Game for Netflix with the way its been trending across region albeit not with the same number of views as the Korean sensation, but with a number that blows any record set by any Indian title prior to it out of the water.

It's no wonder then that Minnal Murali has not budged for a day from the trending carousel on Netflix ever since it debuted. However, with the Basil Joseph directorial breaking both domestic and international records left, right and center, we wonder why Netflix is beating their drum about this.