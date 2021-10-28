Are you ready to witness the power of lightning and superhuman strength unleashed to defeat evil and save the world? Netflix today launched the trailer of its much awaited superhero film, Minnal Murali. Set in the 90’s, the film unfolds the tale of an ordinary man who becomes a superhuman after being struck by lightning. The film promises to touch on various human emotions and grip the audience with action-packed performances, making this family entertainer a must-watch for the holiday season. Also Read - Sunny Movie Review: Jayasurya’s film perfectly outlines the grim realities of the pandemic, but it’s too soon to relive the horrors

The film will see Malayalam heartthrob Tovino Thomas in a never seen before avatar of a superhero. Joining him will be an ensemble cast of versatile actors in pivotal roles, including Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and . Watch the Minnal Mujrali trailer below: Also Read - Sunny full movie in HD leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram and other channels for Free Download

Director, Minnal Murali, Basil Joseph shared, "I have always been a huge fan of superhero fiction, right from the comic books to the early noir superhero movies. I wanted to find the best superhero origin stories that would appeal to a wide set of audience and with Minnal Murali, that dream has come to life. Thanks to Weekend Blockbusters for the opportunity, Tovino for his dedication and having Netflix as a partner to complete our vision.” Also Read - Liked Sarpatta Parambarai? Here are 5 best South sport drama films to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & Disney+ Hotstar and more

Sharing his excitement about Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas said, “Minnal Murali is the kind of story that will engross and captivate everyone until the very end. I play the enigmatic character, Jaison a.k.a Minnal Murali, who is hit by a bolt of lightning and gets supernatural powers. Taking on the role of Minnal Murali has been a challenging experience for me. Basil Joseph’s vision is truly unparalleled and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to watch it”

Talking about the production of the film, Sophia Paul from Weekend Blockbusters said,“We knew we were embarking on something special and challenging, and something we had not done before. It was a remarkable journey during these unprecedented times. The biggest achievement of this project is the team that made Minnal Murali possible. It was a two year long adventure and the entire team worked day and night, so that Minnal Murali could be that superhero we all wanted him to be!”

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali will premiere worldwide on December 24, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. In addition to Malayalam, the film will also stream in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.