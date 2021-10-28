Minnal Murali trailer: Malayalam cinema's first superhero movie circumvents budget/VFX constraints with dollops of humour and Tovino Thomas' irresistible charm

Minnal Murali will see Malayalam heartthrob Tovino Thomas in a never seen before avatar of a superhero. Joining him will be an ensemble cast of versatile actors in pivotal roles, including Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese.