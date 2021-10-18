Stuck at home? Wondering what to do? Desperately need something interesting to pass the time? What's the go-to decision for most people nowadays in such a scenario? Well, OTT platforms, of course, isn't it? And if you need several hours to be taken care of, then web series are usually the preferred choice over OTT films. Now, speaking of web series, the popular one often come to mind when you hear about someone binge-watching them or if you need to recommend something, right? However, it's quite different in the case of Mira Rajput, who has openly admitted to never watching a single episode of Squid Game or Game of Thrones, but has ploughed her way through all six seasons of the Emmy winning Schitt's Creek. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Special Ops 1.5 teaser is high-octane stuff; Netflix renews YOU ahead of season 3; MX Player's Hari Mirch Laal Mirch takes a dig at orthodoxy and more

Taking to her Insta stories, Mira Rajput, who's been married to since 2015 and has two kids with him, uploaded a post that read: “I have not seen Squid Game. And I still haven't seen Game of Thrones. I have, however, watched Schitt's Creek S1-6 at least 9 times.” Check out her post below: Also Read - Squid Game breaks THIS record made by Bridgerton's record, will Stranger Things 4 be able to surpass?

Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka sold for a whopping amount; Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull emerges as the top weekly OTT pick

ccording to Lets OTT Global, Squid Game has become the most watched show in its first month, having beaten the previous record holder, Bridgerton – incidentally, another Netflix show – with 111 million households having watched it within 28 days itself. In other words, it has surpassed the record without even needing an entire months. If that's not praiseworthy, we don't know what is. We wonder how many more households Squid Game might add when the final tally for the entire months (30 days) is released. Check out Lets OTT Global's tweet below:

Netflix’s #SquidGame becomes the most watched show beating Bridgerton with 111 million households for the first 28 days. OUTSTANDING. pic.twitter.com/GgMfR8GZF2 — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 13, 2021

That brings us to another interesting topic: Which show or which new season of a show do you think can go past Squid Game's record next? Could it be Stranger Things season 4, could it be Money Heist season season 5 volume 2 – again, both Netflix series – or could another OTT platform finally swoop in and claim the record, like say, Amazon Prime's upcoming The Lord of the Rings web series or Disney+ Hotstar's Mandalorian season 3? Time alone will tell.