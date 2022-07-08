Mirzapur season 3 is by and large the most anticipated new season of any web series among the Indian viewers. There's no contention over the status of Mirzapur being the numero uno web series in the country, and as such the excitement and anticipation for Mirzapur season 3 can very well be understood. As we count the days down to Mirzapur 3, fans of the show, of which there are legions, are always all on the lookout for every minute little update on Mirzapur. So, if you're one among them, today is your lucky day as we've got a fantastic Mirzapur update for you on both Ali Fazal and Rasika Dugal, with the latter sharing a special BTS video from the set.

Advertisement