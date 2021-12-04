Mirzapur 3: Divyenndu drops hint on Munna Bhaiya returning in the new season - Exclusive

After the success of Mirzapur 1 and 2, the makers are now all set for season 3 of the series. Divyenndu, who played the role of Munna Bhaiya in the previous seasons, recently gave us a hint that he might be a part of season 3 as well.