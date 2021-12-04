Mirzapur 3: Divyenndu drops hint on Munna Bhaiya returning in the new season - Exclusive

Divyenndu set a strong foothold in the OTT space in all his glory with his versatile portrayal of Munna Bhaiya in the Mirzapur series. The tenth episode of season 2 showed Munna Bhaiya presuming death. His not-so-typical grey character was loved by one and all, and Munna Bhaiya walked straight into the hearts of fans by pulling multiple layers off his persona. Divyenndu talks about the amount of love he has received from his fans so much so that they have the most fascinating theories. Also Read - Mirzapur fame Actor Brahma Mishra Passes away, Know who was Brahma Mishra aka Lalit | Watch video

The multi-talented actor, Divyenndu shares, "When Munna Bhaiya came my way, it felt like a perfect role to take up as it had multiple layers to his personality. The character's 'devil-may-care' attitude was one part that blew up the minds of the audiences. The season 2 climax has made fans curious to know if he'll be back in the third season."

He adds, "It's absolutely gratifying and fascinating to see them come up with their own theories like I remember one had said that Munna Bhaiya isn't dead as he might have the condition called, Dextrocardia where the heart is pointed more towards the right and he was shot on the left so that was done on purpose.. and you never know, it could be (laughs)."

Divyenndu further adds, "But season 2 was a big turning point in Munna's life because it really showed a more humane and softer side of his especially in regards to his wife. And overall, his respect towards women came to light as well in this season, Munna Bhaiya certainly is one of the most special villains with a heroic onscreen presence."

This grey character is clearly one of the most loved characters ever and we all feel that there's no Mirzapur without him. Divyenndu's portrayal has etched it into everyone's memories forever as he managed to slightly tower over other actors through the sheer range of emotions that Munna Bhaiya expresses, in a span of seconds.

From his guy-next-door role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to the small town goon in Mirzapur, Divyenndu has always won the audience over with his versatility. The actor is all set to be seen in YRF's debut OTT show, The Railway Men and is rumoured to have signed up for various projects in the last year, most of which are expected to be announced soon including the project with Imtiaz Ali.

Mirzapur season 2 recently won Best Original Programme by a Streamer/ OTT award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA). While talking about it, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “At Prime Video, we are constantly working towards offering our viewers compelling content across genres, categories, languages, and formats, that entertains, inspires, and provokes."

She also further said, “Our programming reflects the diverse voices of our customers and provides a global showcase for stories that are deeply rooted in local culture, making them more authentic, engaging, and immersive for viewers across the world. As we complete 5 years in India, our win at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards is validation that our relentless efforts to find and give a platform to the best stories, storytellers, and talent, is working. I would especially like to mention actor, Brahma Mishra, who essayed the role of Lalit in the series and met with a tragic demise this week. This award is a tribute to him and the hard work put in by him and his co-actors and technicians in making the series what it is today.”