Mirzapur season 3 is highly awaited. Fans of the web series are looking forward to its release as they want to know what happens next with Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu. The previous season left on a cliff-hanger of sorts. Guddu killed Kaleen Bhaiya but in the end we see that he is safe. The third season would be an interesting one as it is anticipated that Kaleen Bhaiya will return to seek revenge. Though fans are waiting with bated breath, the makers have not announced the release date of Mirzapur season 3 yet. Latest reports suggest that Mirzapur 3 will release somewhere in March. Also Read - Stree 2: Pankaj Tripathi drops major hint as he shares update about the much anticipated sequel of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film

Is Mirzapur season 3 releasing soon?

The web series starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and many more is expected to release by the end of March 2024, as reported by news9live.com. It was in 2020 that the second season of the series released and now it has been more than four years that fans are waiting for Mirzapur 3. There is no confirmation yet on the release date of Mirzapur 3 but the latest buzz states that fans can expect it to release in the month of March. Amazon Prime Video is yet to make the big announcement. Also Read - Discover the Top 10 Best Indian action web series to binge-watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Mirzapur storyline

Talking about the storyline of Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi plays Kaleen Bhaiya who is mafia of sorts in Mirzapur. Ali Fazal plays Guddu who had a brother played by Vikrant Massey named Bablu Pandit. With twist of events, Guddu and Bablu come to work for Akhanda Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya. However, we then see Bablu getting killed. It is Munna, Kaleen Bhaiya's son, who kills Bablu. Now, in the second season, we see Guddu preparing to seek revenge and take over as the mafia of cartel. In the end of season two, Munna is killed and Kaleen Bhaiya is severely injured.

Mirzapur 3 cast

Apart from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and more, stars like Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma and many more have made their presence felt in the season two of Mirzapur. We are expecting that they will have pivotal roles to play in season 3.