Finally, the day has arrived! Fans have been waiting desperately to know when the next instalment of Mirzapur will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In a major revelations, the OTT giant has finally dropped the line-up of its next big OTT releases and fans now want to know when to watch Mirzapur 3 and other shows on Amazon Prime Video. Mirzapur 3 brings back Pankaj Tripathi as the beloved Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal is the notorious Guddu. Know all about its release date and more here. Also Read - Panchayat 3, Family Man 3, Mirzapur 3 and more new movies, web series officially announced for Amazon Prime Video

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel that has all the latest updates of Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - The Family Man 3 on Amazon Prime Video: Manoj Bajpayee starrer officially announced; will it release this year?

When is Mirzapur 3 releasing?

Today, an event was organised by Amazon Prime Video where release dates of most of the top awaited web series, films were announced. One of them was Mirzapur 3. Sadly, the release date wasn't announced but very interesting deets about the show got revealed. It's now confirmed that Kaleen Bhaiya is returning. Further Ali Fazal shared that the upcoming season will have the flavour of the first season that was a major hit. He did promise that some of the new characters will be introduced in this season and it will have more masala. Rasika Duggal in fact even teased about season 4 and stated that she can't wait fans to see season 3 so that they get excited for season 4. Also Read - Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 OTT release dates to be announced today?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

What happened in Mirzapur 2?

The war between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu was at its peak in Mirzapur 2. Guddu was out there to take revenge for the death of his sibling Vinay Pandit. The character was played by Vikrant Massey. Ali Fazal aka Guddu is able to seek revenge by killing Munna, Kaleen Bhaiya's son. In the end, we see that Guddu also tries to kill Kaleen Bhaiya. However, he gets saved last minute. But Guddu isn't aware that Kaleena Bhaiya is alive. Guddu now believes that he is the ruler of Mirzapur as he has taken over the throne of Kaleen Bhaiya. But! Here comes Mirzapur 3. Kaleen Bhaiya will definitely come back with revenge. There is great anticipation and we hope the fans won't be disappointed with Mirzapur 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Watch this video about most awaited web series here:

New slate of Amazon Prime Video

Among the new releases, fans can now look forward Citadel Hunny Bonney starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Call Me Bae starring Ananya Panday, Matka King starring Vijay Varma, Dupahiya starring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Daring Partner starring Javed Jaferi, Diana Penty and Javed Tamannaah Bhatia, Daldal starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dhootha 2 starring Naga Chaitanya, Follow Karlo Yaar starring Uorfi Javed and many more.