The year 2024 is appearing quite interesting already. Movie buffs are going to have an entertainment filled year as many mega-budget, highly talked about films are lined up for release. And then there are web series. OTT has witnessed a major boom and all the celebrities are trying to cash on it. In the year 2023, we witnessed many celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Sonakshi Sinha and others making their OTT debut. Now, the question is what's next. Well, here's a list of upcoming new web series that are expected to release in 2024. It's actually the sequels of web series like Mirzapur, Pataal Lok, Farzi and more that are highly anticipated. Also Read - Mirzapur 3 actress Beena Bhabhi aka Rasika Dugal’s life changed after one call from Nandita Das

Mirzapur 3

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma and many more, Mirzapur is one of the most popular web series by Netflix. The first two instalments caught everyone's attention with crazy twist and turns. The first part released in 2018. Now, fans are desperately waiting for Mirzapur 3 that may release in the coming year. Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi to take legal action against the makers of Azamgarh for THIS reason

The Family Man 3

Raj & DK's directorial web series The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee as a spy keep everyone hooked throughout. The second instalment also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pivotal role. Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed the shooting of the same will begin in February so fans can expect it to release in the end of 2024.

Paatal Lok 2

It is being rumoured that Netflix's Paatal Lok season 2 starring Jaideep Ahlawat as a cop may release in the year 2024. The actor added to all the excitement when he revealed that the second season is more complicated than the first part.

Panchayat season 3

Amazon Prime Video recently released the first look of Jitendra Kumar from the third season of Panchayat. Though the release date is not confirmed yet, fans can expect the series to drop anytime in 2024.

Shahid Kapoor made a fabulous OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's Farzi. It is about his character creating fake currency and calling for the biggest chaos of his life. The actor has already confirmed that plans for Farzi 2 are on and we all have our fingers crossed hoping that it will release in 2024.

Kaala Paani 2

Kaala Paani on Netflix was all about a mysterious illness taking over Andaman and Nicobar islands. The dedicated performances of stars like Mona Singh, Amey Wagh, Vikas Kumar received great appreciation and hence, the second instalment is on the cards.

Aashram 4

Bobby Deol is at the peak of his career right now. He reinvented himself by playing a self-proclaimed godman in Aashram that premiered on MX Player. It was loved so much that the first three instalments received great viewership. It added to the excitement as makers revealed the teaser of Aashram 4.

So are you excited to watch these web series on OTT? We sure are!